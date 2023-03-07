good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 6, 2023
gilroy police eigleberry street stabbing suspect surveillance image
Gilroy Police released these surveillance images of a man suspected of stabbing another man on Eigleberry Street on March 6.
Suspect flees after stabbing man in Gilroy

By: Staff Report
Gilroy Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man on Eigleberry Street Monday morning.

According to police, at about 10:30am, officers and medical personnel responded to the 7100 block of Eigleberry Street for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who had been stabbed by an unknown suspect. 

The victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious stab wounds but is expected to survive. 

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin build. He was wearing a gray shirt with a highlighted yellow Adidas logo, and a Raiders ballcap (black with gray brim).  

Police said the attack appears to be unprovoked, and the suspect is unknown to the victim. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. 

If you see the suspect, call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Christopher Silva at 408.846.0335. Information can be left anonymously.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

