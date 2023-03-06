Two Gilroy suspects arrested for fraud operation

Two Gilroy residents were arrested Feb. 24 after police busted a lab-like setup in Milpitas that was reportedly used to make fraudulent checks and other items.

Andrew Vasquez, 35, and Leticia Zabala, 36, were booked into Santa Clara County Jail on charges of identity theft, check fraud, grand theft motor vehicle, and possession of machinery for fraudulent purposes.

According to Gilroy Police, the department’s Investigations Bureau began to investigate a series of fraudulent checks that were passed under the names of various businesses in Santa Clara County and San Mateo County in early February.

Their investigation led them to a residence on the 1300 block of Prada Court in Milpitas, and on Feb. 24, the Gilroy Investigations Bureau, Anti-Crime Team, Santa Clara County Special Enforcement Team and Milpitas Police Department served a search warrant at the home, where the two suspects were arrested.

Detectives reportedly discovered a laboratory-like setup of tools and equipment to make fraudulent checks, California Driver’s licenses, U.S. Passports, U.S. Passport cards, credit cards and vehicle license plates. Personal identifying information for 200 people was also found in the residence, police said.

Vasquez remains in jail on $455,000 bail, according to Santa Clara County Jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing on March 8.

Zabala is no longer in custody, jail records show. She was in court for arraignment on March 6.

Detectives are trying to contact victims and are following leads for additional victims. Those who have received a letter from the Gilroy Police Department, or those who have any information about the case, are asked to contact Detective Jason Greathead at [email protected]