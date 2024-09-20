South Valley Civic Theatre continues its new season with “Finding Nemo Jr.,” a coming-of-age story featuring an all-youth cast that finds the value of taking risks and trusting in yourself, your family and your friends.

Disney’s “Finding Nemo Jr.” is the musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie “Finding Nemo.” The show brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship and adventure.

In addition to an all-youth cast, this performance includes fantastic songs which will be new for moviegoers.

The show opens Sept. 27 and runs through Oct. 12 at the Morgan Hill Community Playhouse. Longtime SVCT crew and first time Director Christine Carrillo said the cast of 66 range in age from 6 to 14 years old.

“Everyone is excited to be a part of such a vibrant production and I’m glad to work with so many talented actors,” Carrillo said. “Also Finding Nemo Jr., highlights the dynamics of family. The family you are born within and the family you find along the way.”

The show’s producer, Michael Horta, is really excited about producing another children’s show with SVCT.

“One of the messages of the show is about the love a father has for his child and I can relate this because I get to work with my son on it,” Horta said. “Also, the music is great and people of all ages will love this show.”

Assistant Producer, Ken Christopher, stated, “I’m thrilled to work with such an amazing production team to bring ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’ to life. With nearly 70 kids in our production, it has meant the world to all of us to be able to work with youth from our community and to continue to build our local theater arts. “There’s really nothing better than a Disney musical, and audiences are sure to agree.”

Sienna Avila, 8, plays Nemo. This is Avila’s first time in a leading role. “Nemo is such a fun character to play because he takes risks,” she said. “I’m not as brave as Nemo in real life, so it is fun to be able to act that way.”

Matthew Horta, 12, plays the anxious and overprotective clownfish Marlin. Horta is a veteran actor and “Finding Nemo Jr.” will be his sixth time gracing SVCT’s stage. “This is different from the movie because it has lots of fun songs,” Horta said. “I think audiences are going to love to see all the kids in costumes, singing and dancing.”

Being one of the older cast members in the show comes with its own set of responsibilities, he noted, as he serves as a role model for the younger children and teaches them to follow directions.

“I like playing Dory because she is such a bubbly character who is driven by good vibes,” said Dara Hargreaves, 14, who portrays the forgetful, friendly and adventure loving Dory.

Michael Horta praised the cast members’ parents for the time they’ve spent helping with the show, from building and painting sets to dropping off their children at rehearsals.

“This has become a great community where kids and adults can find friendship and belonging,” he said. “You don’t want to miss these kids taking you on an adventure into the big blue world. We hope you find your tickets soon!”

“Finding Nemo Jr.” runs Sept. 27 through Oct. 12 at the Morgan Hill Community Playhouse, 17090 Monterey Road. Showtimes are 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays, with 2pm times on Saturdays and Sundays. For information and tickets, visit www.svct.org/2024_nemo/.