A teenager was arrested in connection with a Sept. 30 shooting in Gilroy that left a 17-year-old injured, police said.

Just before 2pm, officers responded to reports of a fight that began at Mt. Madonna High School in Gilroy at the end of the school day, Gilroy Police said in a press release. As officers arrived, they learned that some of those involved had gotten into vehicles and fled the scene.

A few minutes later, emergency dispatch operators received calls that a fight involving multiple people was taking place on the 500 block of Broadway Street. At least one gunshot had been heard, according to the reports.

Gilroy Police immediately responded to the location and found a 17-year-old male injured in the roadway. Officers also found a gun at the scene, says the press release. Patrol officers treated the gunshot victim on site before he was transported to a nearby hospital.

The teen remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

During the investigation, police identified a 15-year-old male as a suspect in the shooting. He was arrested at the scene and booked at Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, police said.

Authorities are not releasing the juvenile suspect’s name.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information, including any witnesses, can email Gilroy Police Det. Jason Arbrun at ja*****@**********oy.org or Sgt. Kenneth Ellsworth at ke********@**********oy.org.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call 408.846.0330.