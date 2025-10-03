Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the area of East Sixth Street and Camino Arroyo in Gilroy.

On Sept. 30 about 4:15 pm, authorities received a call that a body had been found in a creek behind businesses along Camino Arroyo, Gilroy Police Department said in a press release. Officers arrived on scene and confirmed that the person was deceased.

An autopsy report is pending, and police have not identified the body.

Anyone with any information about the case or the potential identity of the body can contact Gilroy Police Sgt. Kenneth Ellsworth at ke********@**********oy.org. To report information anonymously, call 408.846.0330.