Teens arrested in January homicide

Police arrested two teenagers May 25 suspected in the “random and unprovoked” murder of a Gilroy man in January.

During a joint operation involving area law enforcement agencies, police arrested two male suspects, ages 15 and 16, after serving multiple search warrants in Gilroy, San Martin and Morgan Hill, according to Gilroy Police.

The suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on charges of homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and participation in a criminal street gang, police said. They have not been publicly identified because they are juveniles.

The search warrants were served in connection with the homicide of 21-year-old Robert Marks in Gilroy on Jan. 2. Marks was shot at the intersection of Mantelli Drive and Santa Teresa Boulevard at about 9pm, and was transported to the hospital, where he died on Jan. 12.

Marks was a Gilroy resident who attended local schools and worked for CalTrain. The homicide “appears to be random and unprovoked,” Gilroy Police stated in a press release.

The Gilroy Police Department was joined by the Santa Clara County District Attorney Investigators Office, the Morgan Hill Police Department, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, the Santa Clara County Special Enforcement Team and the Regional Enforcement Allied Computer Team in the arrests. Police also seized two firearms and ammunition as a result of the search warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jason Greathead at 408.846.0373 or the Gilroy Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 408.846.0330.