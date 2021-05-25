good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 25, 2021
A pile of rubble is all that is left of an abandoned house at Christmas Hill Park. Photo courtesy of Miller Red Barn Association
FeaturedNews

Abandoned house, trailer demolished at Christmas Hill Park

Have stood vacant since the 1990s

By: Erik Chalhoub
A dilapidated house and trailer that have stood vacant for decades at Christmas Hill Park are no more.

Demolition crews tore into the structures last week, leaving nothing but an empty dirt lot.

In March, the Gilroy City Council approved a $57,000 contract with Silicon Valley Group to demolish the derelict buildings.

According to a lead hazard report by Benchmark Environmental Engineering, the home was built in 1951, and is thought to have been vacant since the City of Gilroy purchased the Ranch Site of Christmas Hill Park from the Filice family in the 1990s. The construction trailer is left over from the 1996 DeBell Uvas Creek Park Preserve Restoration Project.

Over the years, vandals have stripped the house, which has attracted squatters. Photos from inside the building taken by inspectors show trash piled from floor to ceiling in some rooms, with evidence of a fire having sparked inside a bathroom.

The home and trailer sat next to the Miller Red Barn, which has been undergoing extensive work following a series of grants from Santa Clara County.

Workers clear the site where a house and construction trailer once stood. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub

