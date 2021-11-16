good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
59.7 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
November 16, 2021
Article Search
tempo kitchen and bar downtown gilroy
Bartender/server Juanita Olaeta heads up the bar during Tempo Kitchen & Bar’s grand opening celebration Nov. 9 in downtown Gilroy. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
BusinessFeaturedNews

Tempo Kitchen & Bar opens downtown

Cocktails, smoked meat, music and more at new restaurant

By: Erik Chalhoub
27
0

A Michael Jackson tune serenades the space, where vinyl records line the walls and 45s cover light fixtures, with wide-screen televisions playing music videos, reminiscent of MTV’s early days.

Tempo Kitchen & Bar celebrated its grand opening Nov. 9, bringing what it describes as “elevated American cuisine” to downtown Gilroy at 7560 Monterey St.

Owner Dan Nelson said the response has been “fantastic” since Tempo opened a little more than a month ago, after Covid-19 delays pushed its debut back for months.

“We really wanted to create a restaurant that had quality food, great service, great unique craft cocktails and a musical theme to create a unique atmosphere,” he said.

That musical theme carries throughout the indoor and outdoor decor of Tempo, which hosts live bands every weekend.

“Music is something that’s beautiful,” said Nelson, a drummer himself who grew up in a musical family.

Tempo’s menu is led by Executive Chef Oscar Monroy and specializes in smoked meats, Nelson said. Prime rib, cauliflower steak, pork shanks and more are on the menu, with the restaurant also offering a full smoked turkey available to take home by order for Thanksgiving.

The menu also features a host of salads and small plates of pork belly morsels, octopus confit and more.

Nelson added that Tempo is rapidly expanding its number of signature cocktails, with names such as “The Berry Thought of You” and “Let’s Get Fizzzical.” Wine from local vineyards and throughout the state is also available by the glass or bottle, as well as various beers on tap.

Tempo fills the spot vacated by Golden State Brew and Grill, which closed in 2019.

The well-attended Nov. 9 grand opening included a visit from Assemblymember Ash Kalra, who presented Nelson and his wife Nancy with a proclamation. 

Mayor Marie Blankley was joined by other members of the Gilroy City Council and various other community members.

“I love to have a new restaurant in town,” Blankley said. “I hope the community will continue to come out and support it.”

Nelson encouraged the public to try out the restaurant’s menu and give their feedback.

“We want to have the best food in town,” he said. “We hope we can build the restaurant to be a local place that everyone visits on a regular basis.”

Tempo currently has openings for various positions. To apply, or to find the restaurant’s hours and menu, visit tempokb.com.

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Christopher is the perfect example of ‘next man up’ as it...

Mia Katsuyoshi realizes dream, commits to play for Cal field hockey...