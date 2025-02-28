The Athletic’s Michael Russo commented on the outlook for the USA team after the hugely successful and exciting best-on-best 4 Nations Cup tournament.

Russo analyzed which three goalies might make the roster for the Milan, Italy Olympics in February 2026.

“Goaltending will be the strength … again,” Russo said. “It’s a luxury of riches in net for the Americans.”

The top choice is most likely Connor Hellebuyck, the best goalie in the NHL today and a strong performer in the 4 Nations Cup. Young backup Jake Oettinger played one game in the tournament and looks to be a fine second choice. Russo then speculated on who might get the final roster slot for a goalie.

“There’s Jeremy Swayman, Calder Trophy contender Dustin Wolf and oft-injured Thatcher Demko, who’ll be vying for the third spot,” Russo said.

Both Swayman and Demko have extensive NHL experience and are more likely choices. However, injuries and other factors may come into play. For Wolf, being in this discussion is a fantastic compliment and testimony to the spectacular rise he has made in his career and his superb season for Calgary in 2024-25.

Additionally, this is a great sign for the future. Hellebuyck is 31, with Demko 29, Swayman and Oettinger at age 26, and Wolf at age 23.

The Athletic’s Jesse Granger then added his view – and he predicted Wolf to be the third US goalie for the Milan Olympics. Granger cited Swayman’s struggles this season and noted Demko’s injuries. In choosing Wolf, Granger wrote, “(He) is having one of the better rookie seasons in some time and is only getting better.”

Season Totals

Wolf’s record: 20-11-3 with a Save Percentage of .913 (#9 in the NHL) and a Goals Against Average of 2.62.

Recent results for Calgary with Dustin Wolf in goal (as of Feb. 24):

Feb. 23: Won 3-2 vs. San Jose

Calgary’s record: 27-21-8, in fifth place in the Pacific Division

The Wolf Watch is a periodic look-in at the career of Gilroy native and ex-Morgan Hill resident Dustin Wolf, goalie for the NHL’s Calgary Flames.