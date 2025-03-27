Dustin Wolf takes the ice for the 2024 AHL All-Star game. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

ESPN.com hockey writer Greg Wyshynski recently interviewed Dustin Wolf, South County native and goalie for the Calgary Flames. He described a drive through Gilroy. “Drive through its farmland, open the windows and the pungent odor of the garlic harvest envelops your olfactory system like a malodorous blanket.”

“That’s the smell of home,” Wolf replied.

Wyshynski noted that there are only four other California-born goalies in NHL history and that Wolf’s 60 career appearances already rank second on that list. He added several other compliments, including that Wolf was picked fourth-to-last in the 2019 NHL draft, at slot number 214. 

Few players have had notable NHL careers from such a low draft position. 

In addition to noting Wolf’s superb stats this season, Wyshynski added that he has been excelling on a team “that has ranked dead last in goals per game for most of the season.”

“It’s obviously no secret that he’s a big reason why we’re fighting for a playoff spot right now,” Flames forward Blake Coleman said. “He’s got a lot of swagger and confidence. He’s the reason we’ve won a lot of games, maybe some we shouldn’t have.”

Recent results for Calgary with Dustin Wolf in goal (as of March 24)

Mon. March 17: Lost 6-2 at Toronto

Thu. March 20: Won 5-3 at New Jersey

Season totals

Wolf’s record: 23-14-5 with a Save Percentage of .911 (#9 in the NHL) and a Goals Against Average of 2.63

Calgary’s record: 33-25-11, in fourth place in the Pacific Division

The Wolf Watch is a periodic look-in at the career of Gilroy native and ex-Morgan Hill resident Dustin Wolf, goalie for the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

