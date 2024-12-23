Three people died in two unrelated traffic accidents in Morgan Hill on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The fatalities prompted police to emphasize a message to the public about driving carefully and safely over the busy holiday traffic period.

About 3am Dec. 22, a single-vehicle collision was reported in downtown Morgan Hill at Third Street and Monterey Road, according to the Morgan Hill Police Department. The driver had lost control of the vehicle and collided with trees and a fire hydrant in the center median of Monterey Road.

The vehicle rolled over after the collision. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At 8:44am, another fatal collision was reported on Monterey Road near Middle Avenue, near Calderon Tires, MHPD said.

The early investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling northbound on Monterey Road at high speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle collided with another car that was traveling south on Monterey Road, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Authorities have not released the names of those who died in the accidents.

With the winter holidays—and busy travel schedules worldwide—approaching, MHPD took the opportunity to remind residents of the importance of driving safely during the festive time of year. Safety reminders from MHPD include:

• Don’t drive impaired. “Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs endangers not only your life but also the lives of others. Plan by designating a sober driver, using a rideshare service, or arranging alternate transportation,” says a press release from MHPD.

• Slow down and stay focused. Holiday traffic can be stressful. Obey speed limits, eliminate distractions and stay alert, police advised.

• Buckle up: Ensure everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seatbelt, regardless of how short the trip may be, MHPD said.

• Watch for pedestrians. With increased holiday shopping and activities, pedestrians are more active. Be vigilant, especially in crosswalks and busy areas.

• Be weather ready: If driving conditions are poor due to snow, rain, or ice, slow down and increase your following distance, police said.