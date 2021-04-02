Gilroy artist Carol Peters prepares to paint a time capsule in celebration of the city’s sesquicentennial. The capsule was recently built by Louis Hack, and delivered to Peters for painting. Peters is a retired Gilroy High School art teacher, and the creator of the winning sesquicentennial logo design. Surrounding the capsule, Peters plans to paint a series of images depicting scenes from Gilroy’s past. The time capsule will be displayed in City Hall later this spring. It is scheduled to be opened for Gilroy’s bicentennial, giving 2070 Gilroyans a snapshot of 2020 Gilroy.
Time capsule to be opened in 2070
