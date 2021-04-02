good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
70.8 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
April 2, 2021
Article Search
Gilroy artist Carol Peters paints a time capsule in celebration of the city’s sesquicentennial. Contributed photo
FeaturedGilroy's 150th AnniversaryNews

Time capsule to be opened in 2070

By: Staff Report
25
0

Gilroy artist Carol Peters prepares to paint a time capsule in celebration of the city’s sesquicentennial. The capsule was recently built by Louis Hack, and delivered to Peters for painting. Peters is a retired Gilroy High School art teacher, and the creator of the winning sesquicentennial logo design. Surrounding the capsule, Peters plans to paint a series of images depicting scenes from Gilroy’s past. The time capsule will be displayed in City Hall later this spring. It is scheduled to be opened for Gilroy’s bicentennial, giving 2070 Gilroyans a snapshot of 2020 Gilroy.

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

San Martin man sentenced to 33 years for violent ‘crime spree’

Michael Moore -
A San Martin man was sentenced this week to...
Read more
Christopher High School

Christopher ‘D’ gets it done

Emanuel Lee -
On the penultimate play of the third quarter, after...
Read more
News

Students collect underwear for homeless

Staff Report -
Christopher and Gilroy high schools teamed up to collect...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

San Martin man sentenced to 33 years for violent ‘crime spree’

Christopher ‘D’ gets it done