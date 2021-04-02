good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 2, 2021
Christopher and Gilroy high schools collected 825 pairs of underwear for the homeless. Contributed photo
FeaturedNewsSchools

Students collect underwear for homeless

By: Staff Report
Christopher and Gilroy high schools teamed up to collect 825 pairs of underwear for the homeless. The schools held the drive on March 19, and were later delivered to the Gilroy Compassion Center for distribution. At Christopher High School, the Community Service Committee organized the drive which consists of Alexis Kong, Vy Nguyen and Decklin Byrd along with advisor Gretchen Yoder-Schrock. The Gilroy High students who worked on the drive were Kaitlyn Martinez, Lesley Sanchez and Milca Elvira-Chacon along with advisor Chris Leong.

