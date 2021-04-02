Students collect underwear for homeless

Christopher and Gilroy high schools teamed up to collect 825 pairs of underwear for the homeless. The schools held the drive on March 19, and were later delivered to the Gilroy Compassion Center for distribution. At Christopher High School, the Community Service Committee organized the drive which consists of Alexis Kong, Vy Nguyen and Decklin Byrd along with advisor Gretchen Yoder-Schrock. The Gilroy High students who worked on the drive were Kaitlyn Martinez, Lesley Sanchez and Milca Elvira-Chacon along with advisor Chris Leong.