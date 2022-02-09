Valentine’s Day, weddings keep local florists occupied

It remains to be seen how busy Valentine’s Day will be for florists in 2022.

Customers are historically procrastinating men, who typically wait to purchase floral arrangements for their significant other on the day of. But with the holiday falling on a Monday after the Super Bowl, planning this year will be a crapshoot for florists.

Regardless, the designers at Expressions Floral in Gilroy have plenty to keep them occupied.

On a recent weekday, the coolers at the florist’s Muraoka Drive facility were filled with gladiolus, dried kiwi vines, baby’s breath and more, with even a leftover wreath that was still fresh. Plenty of roses are also incoming, owner Lisa Filice said.

Designers were picking and choosing stems from a variety of buckets, many of which were labeled “wedding.” It’s something the business will see a large share of in 2022.

Michelle Schultz, Expressions Floral’s social media manager, said the business has about 40 weddings already booked on its schedule this year, where it will provide arrangements and other festive decor not only at venues such as local wineries, but throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

One of the many compact arrangements designed by the team at Expressions Floral. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

The Wedding Report, a group that analyzes the wedding industry, predicts there will be 2.5 million weddings in the United States this year, the highest number since 1984. Analysts say this is due to the last two years of pandemic uncertainty, which forced the cancellation of countless weddings, something that Expressions Floral is familiar with, according to Filice.

The pandemic has also impacted supply.

With very few local growers, the business has to meet the demand by purchasing flowers from out of the country. Expressions Floral is the retail arm of the wholesaler Regional Farms, which has been shipping flowers from growers across the United States and Canada since 1982.

Supply chain challenges caused by labor shortages, poor weather conditions in growing areas, and a general hesitation from growers to increase their crops has resulted in the cost of flowers to essentially double for many florists over the past year.

Despite the issues, Filice is confident the team will power through to serve its customers. She said it’s a labor of love, and noted that it’s an honor to have served local families through the generations.

“You have to have the passion, because it’s a lot of work,” Filice said.

Expressions Floral began in 2008, which has storefronts in Gilroy at 8880 Muraoka Drive, and Hollister at 850 San Benito St.

The business will take Valentine’s Day orders on the day of the holiday, but encourages customers to order beforehand by visiting its website at expressionsfloraldesigns.com.

Other local floral businesses are also gearing up for Valentine’s Day.

Friday Flowers Gilroy recently launched its Valentine’s menu on its website at fridayflowersgilroy.com and is holding various giveaways on its Instagram page.

Longtime florists such as Gilroy Flower Shop and Rosies & Posies Florist are also taking orders for their large varieties of romantic-themed arrangements.