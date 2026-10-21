Valley Water this week declared an El Niño emergency, allowing the local water district to take immediate action to prepare for, prevent or mitigate flooding and other threats to the water supply associated with severe storms and inclement weather.

The district’s declaration follows Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide emergency proclamation. In Santa Clara County, the declaration allows local authorities to accelerate storm readiness for severe winter impacts throughout the county, Valley Water officials said.

With the emergency authority, Valley Water can rapidly procure essential equipment, services and materials needed “to safeguard life, property and critical public services,” Valley Water said in a statement. Immediate activity may include staging flood protection supplies and securing specialized services required to prepare for severe weather impacts on district infrastructure.

The Valley Water Board of Directors will review the emergency at each regularly scheduled meeting, as conditions warrant.

Newsom proclaimed a statewide emergency on Sept. 21, after forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed a strengthening El Niño weather pattern with the probability of above-average rainfall in Northern California, according to Valley Water.

These conditions significantly increase the probability of severe storms, atmospheric rivers, flooding and coastal flooding, erosion, mudslides and debris flows, power outages, transportation disruptions and widespread damage to public and private infrastructure.

Valley Water officials are also urging residents to prepare now, by reviewing flood safety plans, staying informed through weather updates and using available local resources such as free sandbag distribution stations and emergency alerts.

When rainy weather is forecast, the cities of Morgan Hill and Gilroy will supply local self-serve sandbag stations. In Gilroy, supplies will be available at the city’s corporation yard, 613 Old Gilroy Street. Residents are advised to bring their own shovels and a friend to help.

In Morgan Hill, sandbags and supplies will be available at the Community Park parking lot, 171 West Edmundson Ave.; and on Old Monterey Road near Llagas Road adjacent to the El Toro Fire Station.

For more information about flood preparation tools and resources, visit valleywater.org/floodready.