I am a high school teacher writing to share about the impact of two things on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The first is Yes on Proposition 3. Proposition 3 maintains $18.5 million for Gilroy schools and billions of dollars across the state. Without Prop 3 funding from an existing tax on the top 2% of California earners, it is our students and our future that lose.

One in six educators could lose their jobs and there would be massive consequences for our schools—cuts to student supports, larger class sizes, loss of electives, impacts to school safety and student wellness. This would greatly diminish student learning and the communities that educators have put in time and energy to build.

The second is the local measure M, which would help fund critical school facilities projects at multiple school sites. Whether it’s updating learning spaces for our youngest learners, making permanent learning spaces at GECA or other portables, making CTE learning spaces at Gilroy High, or just making sure the roof doesn’t leak on student desks on rainy days.

As a community, we should invest in our students’ learning. Strong schools means higher home values, less crime and a stronger workforce.

Public education is on the ballot. Support public education locally and across the state. Vote Yes on 3 and Yes on Measure M.

Public education helps our community in so many ways and now is the chance to vote for the future. Protect and maintain public school funding and invest in our students’ future facilities. Vote Yes on 3 and Yes on Measure M.

Janet Lee

Gilroy