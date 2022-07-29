William Shatner’s missing wallet recovered at Gilroy fruit stand

The internet is abuzz following reports that Captain Kirk himself stopped in Gilroy to grab a few baskets of cherries and some corn.

Actor William Shatner’s visit to the Fruit Barn at 2918 Pacheco Pass Highway, however, turned out to be more eventful than he had likely hoped.

Unbeknownst to him, Shatner’s wallet fell out of his pocket and into a bin of corn. When the wallet was discovered by staff, B&T Farms owner Gary Tognetti worked with Gilroy Police Officer Mark Tarasco to return it to its owner’s home in Beverly Hills.

The good deed didn’t go unnoticed by Shatner.

“I would like to thank Gary and Natalie of B&T Farms for their extreme honesty in returning my lost wallet,” Shatner posted on Twitter July 26. “They are obviously good citizens. I would also like to thank Officer Mark Tarasco and Sergeant John Ballard from the @GilroyPD.”

B&T Farms quickly responded to Shatner’s praise.

“It was our pleasure Mr. Shatner,” the farm tweeted. “I grew up watching Star Trek with my dad. B&T Farms and Gilroy Law Enforcement are friendly inhabitants of the Federation so hold up on hitting them with phasers. Live long and prosper sir Shatner! Give us a holler the next time you stop by!”

Shatner, 91, is perhaps best known for his role of James Kirk in “Star Trek.” In 2021, he became the oldest person to fly into space.