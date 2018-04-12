Uvas Canyon park reopens

Uvas Canyon County Park has reopened after heavy rains last winter forced its closure for more than a year, and reservations for parking are now required on weekends and holidays, according to authorities.

In February 2017, torrential storms caused so much damage to Croy Road—the rural mountain road that leads into Uvas Canyon—that it was impassable to most vehicles, according to Santa Clara County Parks staff. However, the county roads department has completed the repairs, and Uvas Canyon County Park is now open.

To help ease the parking and traffic situation at the park and on Croy Road, the parks department has implemented a weekend and holiday parking reservation system, starting Saturday, April 7. Visitors will now have to book a parking spot in advance for a $6 vehicle entry fee on weekends and holidays. The new reservation process will be in effect through June, or as long as visitation remains high.

Park visitors who wish to park their vehicle in the park parking lot will have two parking time slots to choose from: 70 spaces will be available from 8am to noon; and 55 spaces will be available for a second window from 1pm to 5pm. All parking requests must be completed before 8pm the evening before visiting the park. Fees are non-refundable and non-transferrable.

Visitors who have purchased annual passes can call the reservation line and ask for the parking fee to be waived after their pass has been verified. The online parking reservation process will not impact park campers or their vehicles included with their campsite reservation, according to parks staff.

To make a reservation, call the reservation line during business hours at (408) 355-2201. The online reservation system is coming soon, and will be found at gooutsideandplay.org.

Uvas Canyon County Park is located at 8515 Croy Road, about 13 miles southwest of downtown Morgan Hill.