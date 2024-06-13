A 19-year-old woman driving a motorcycle died in a multiple-vehicle crash on Wednesday night on Highway 101 in Morgan Hill, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 9:20pm June 12, the victim was driving a Yamaha R7 motorcycle on northbound Highway 101 south of Cochrane Road. Patrol officers learned that she hit the rear of a traveling Kia Forte sedan for reasons still under investigation.

The motorcyclist then went on her way before crashing into the rear of a Ram 2500 pickup truck, which had stopped due to another collision ahead of it. The CHP said the victim flew from her Yamaha bike due to the impact and went underneath the pickup truck.

After the collision, her motorcycle also reportedly crashed into a Ford SUV.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, patrol officers said. There were no other injuries reported.

“It is undetermined at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor to this crash,” the CHP said.

