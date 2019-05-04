Volunteers repair seniors’ homes

More than 1,000 volunteers from companies, churches, service clubs and other community organizations spent Saturday, April 27 repairing and rebuilding homes of the needy in Santa Clara County.

Included among the 36 work sites for the countywide Spring Rebuilding Day, an annual project of Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley, were three residences in two Gilroy mobile home park, and another in a Morgan Hill mobile home park.

In a thank-you message to volunteers after the event, the sponsoring non-profit said, “Your hard work and kindness to our neighbors, who cannot make these repairs on their own, have made a huge difference for not only the homeowner but for our entire community.”

The Saturday effort laid down 2,332 square feet of carpet, used 570 gallons of interior and exterior paint and cleared 450 cubic yards of debris, according to sponsors.

At a house at the south end of downtown Gilroy, a 76-year-old retiree welcomed volunteers from the New Hope Community Church on Saturday.

The work crew repaired her siding, moved debris and installed a safety strap on her water heater.

A team of workers from the Rotary Club of Morgan Hill, armed with hammers and paintbrushes, descended on a mobile home off Walnut Drive to help an elderly couple, aged 95 and 87. They painted, replaced carpet and installed smoke detectors.

The husband suffers from dementia and prostate cancer, and the wife suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes.

At a mobile home park off Murray Avenue in Gilroy, Lockheed Martin employees helped with repairs to the home of a 90-year-old Army veteran who suffers from kidney failure.

Annually, Rebuilding Together provides no-cost safety repairs on over 400 homes.

For more information about sponsorships and volunteering, visit rebuildingtogethersv.org.