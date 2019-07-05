Construction underway for new animal shelter

With a little help from four-legged friends, Santa Clara County broke ground June 26 on a new $35.3 million, 37,000 square-foot Animal Services Center in San Martin.

The facility, set on 4.5 acres, is scheduled to open in 2021, in a state-of-the-art complex designed by Dreyfuss and Blackford Architecture, and built by general contractor XL Construction.

This new facility will allow for enhanced animal care as county resident and pet populations continue to grow, according to the county.

“This will be a landmark facility and an inspiration for other animal care facilities across our state and country,” said District 1 County Supervisor Mike Wasserman. “Our state-of-the-art Animal Services Center will also be a hub for South County activities, providing a much-needed community meeting space, with a light-filled room will host up to 300 guests and will be available for public use.”

The current shelter is a former San Martin residence that is more than 70 years old and lacks many amenities necessary in a modern animal facility, officials said. Animal Service staff members treat and home almost 4,000 dogs, cats, horses, rabbits, chickens and other animals every year. The new construction will double the capacity, allowing for better care from staff and volunteers.

A 2,500 square foot barn will make the county’s Animal Services Center the only facility in the region designed to house livestock. For the first time, there will be a space for advanced veterinary care, and room for our exceptional staff and volunteer corps. A multi-use community space will be available for shelter events, community endeavors, and youth organizations. Additional amenities include a landscaped open-air courtyard that functions as a central meet-and-greet location for adoptable dogs, sound-absorbent dog kennels, free-roaming cat condos, a small animal area and a veterinary clinic.