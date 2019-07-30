DAs office opens family assistance center

Center offers services for those impacted by the Garlic Festival shooting

The Santa Clara County DA’s Office’s Victim Services Unit, the American Red Cross and the County’s Behavioral Health Services has opened a Family Assistance Center for victims and others affected by the July 28. shooting at the Garlic Festival.

The center is located at Rucker Elementary School, 325 Santa Clara Ave. in Gilroy, and will be open every day this week, through Aug. 2, from 9am to 10pm. Future dates and times of operation will be determined.

Services provided at the center include grief counseling and emotional support; assistance filing claims for state funds for payment of medical bills, counseling bills and other assistance for victims and their families; and referrals to agencies and providers for medical, counseling and other services.

For more information, call the family assistance center at (408) 209-8356.