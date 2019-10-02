City bike commission praises park plan

Gilroy’s Bicycle Pedestrian Commission is encouraging the city and Gilroy Gardens to move forward on an “Adventure Park” expansion of the city’s theme park.

The commission said it has received 182 emailed public comments, and letters of support for the project from Santa Clara County Parks, Garlic City BMX, Bike Therapy and the South County Composite Mountain Bike Team, and said Bay Area Ridge Trail, Mountain Bikers of Santa Cruz, Silicon Valley Mountain Bikers and Trailhead Cyclery have all spoken in public comment about their support.

“The Adventure Park in Gilroy will be a positive project in the region for people that bike, hike, and enjoy the outdoors,” the commission said in a statement. “It will provide a benefit to our local community and attract tourism to the city.”

“The park would be an amazing resource for local high school mountain bike teams, mountain bike enthusiasts, new riders, hikers and those who enjoy emerging trends in recreation. There is not another project like this in the region.”

Commission chair Zachary Hilton noted that Gilroy is a “Bicycle Friendly Community,” and said the Adventure Park supports the council’s 2018 Tourism in the Hecker Pass Corridor resolution.

He said the commission is “actively embracing, advancing ideas and projects that promote the concept of free-range people in the City of Gilroy.”