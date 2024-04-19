South Valley Civic Theatre’s “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” opens April 26 and runs select days through May 18 at the Morgan Hill Community Playhouse.

Winner of four Tony awards including best musical, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” centers on charming but low-born Monty Navarro (played by Chris Brady) who is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom Highhurst and the fortune of the wealthy D’Ysquith banking family.

Monty sets out to systematically murder his not-so-nice D’Ysquith relatives (all eight of whom are played by Ray D’Ambrosio), with the goal of becoming the ninth Earl of Highhurst. Meanwhile, Monty is trying to woo money-minded Sibella Hallward (played by Michelle Vera)—until he finds himself drawn to young Phoebe D’Ysquith (played by Lucy Nino).

SVCT has embraced this witty, wacky, award winning, musical comedy with their own creative spin. Self-proclaimed “Disney Adult” Director, Tressa Bender, has always admired the show’s dark humor and decided to pay homage to a popular ride at her favorite theme park that adopts the same humor as one travels through its mansion.

Jenn Oliphant was able to bring these haunted elements to life with a set that is just as much a delight as the show itself.

The laugh-out-loud theatrical experience features returning SVCT faces as well as some new ones.Featuring a strong cast of 12 performers who navigate complex harmonies, impeccable comedic timing and some of the fastest set and costume changes known to theater, spectators are guaranteed to have a great time.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” will run for 10 performances, April 26-May 18, including selected Fridays and Saturday evenings at 8pm, and selected Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm.

For information and tickets, visit svct.org/2024_gentleman.

Elizabeth Mandel is the vice president of publicity for South Valley Civic Theatre.