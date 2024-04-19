Celebrate Day of the Child at the library

Celebrate El día de los niños April 20 with a full day of activities at the Gilroy Library. El día de los niños, or Children’s Day, is an annual celebration that recognizes the importance of children, families and reading, says a press release from the Gilroy Library.

While the day is traditionally observed on April 30, the Gilroy Library is starting early with free programs for all ages—including a storytime with Luchadores; a Lucha Libre performance and photo opportunity; crafts and games; and a meet and greet with the Gilroy High School wrestling team and cheerleaders.

Children also receive free books at the event.

Additional El día de los niños programs at the library on April 20 include a citizenship class presented by Edward Sanchez, director of Gilroy Citizenship-Educational Programs; a poetry presentation with Santa Clara County Poet Laureate Yosimar Reyes; and a concert featuring Ryan Trujillo’s Latin Jazz Trio.

The festivities and programs start at 10:30am and continue until 4pm April 20.

The Gilroy Library is located at 350 West Sixth Street.

Gavilan presents Cabaret, the musical

Gavilan College’s Theatre Arts Program will present the musical Cabaret for the spring production.

The show opens at 8pm May 3, with subsequent performances on May 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. An afternoon performance is scheduled for 2pm May 11, says a press release from Gavilan College. Performances take place at Gavilan Theater, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd.

“Cabaret is an amazing musical that combines wonderful character-driven songs and iconic dance numbers,” said Dr. John Lawton Haehl, Gavilan’s Theatre Arts Program Director. “The book by Joe Masterhoff, based on the works of Christopher Isherwood, is full of characters struggling to survive in a rapidly changing society. It creates amazing opportunities for our talented students to entertain us. Join us for our cabaret at the Gavilan Theater!”

General admission is $25, and students and seniors can be admitted for $15, says the release.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, or online. Online purchases include a processing fee.

Student and Senior admission are $15.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for the above prices, or online with a processing fee.

Playing the lead role of Sally Bowles is Grace Zendejas, now in her final semester at Gavilan College, before transferring to a university in the fall, the press release continues. Zendejas played Sandy in Gavilan’s Spring production of Grease, the musical, as well as Ariel Moore in San Benito Stage Company’s summer 2023 production of Footloose.

First year Gavilan Theatre major, Caroline Drayton, will play the role of Fritzie, as well as the understudy for Sally Bowles and Willkommen. Drayton currently serves as the Vice President of Gavilan Theatre and Dramatic Activities Club, T.A.D.A. She has performed in numerous South Valley Community Theatre productions, as well Ann Sobrato High School’s Theatre Society production. She was last seen in their 2023 musical Into the Woods, as The Witch.

To purchase tickets for Cabaret and for more information, visit https://gofan.co/event/1447818?schoolId=CA87775.

Garlic City Car Show is June 15

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce Garlic City Car Show will return to downtown Gilroy on June 15, for its 24th year.

Under the chamber’s stewardship since 2016, the Garlic City Car Show promises to continue its legacy of “community celebration and automotive excellence,” says a press release from the chamber.

The car show will take place 10am-4pm June 15. The event is a magnet for enthusiasts and spectators alike, drawing thousands each year, the press release continues. Attendees can expect a “vibrant showcase of custom and classic cars,” as well as a selection of vendors and an array of beer and wine options. As always, the event remains free for spectators.

Registration for car participants is open as of March 21.

This year, the chamber is inviting businesses and individuals to participate in the iconic Garlic City Car Show through sponsorships. This opportunity supports the event and promotes sponsoring businesses to a broad audience, says the release.

Established initially as a kickoff to the Gilroy Garlic Festival, the Garlic City Car Show has become a staple of Gilroy’s cultural and social calendar. After a brief hiatus due to Covid-19, the car show returned to downtown Gilroy last year, welcoming more than 30 vendors and showcasing 200 classic cars. More than 5,000 people attended the 2023 car show.

For more information on how to register or become a sponsor of the 2024 event, visit https://gilroy.org/garliccitycarshow/.

Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic is June 21

The annual Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic will be held June 21 at Gilroy Golf Course, with proceeds to benefit the nonprofit Gilroy Garlic Festival Association.

Since 1979, the Garlic Festival Association has distributed more than $12 million to community groups and charities throughout the county.

The June 21 golf tournament fundraiser is expected to sell out. Registration includes a round of golf, lunch on the course and post-play dinner, according to the festival association. Play begins at 1pm with a shotgun start, and the format is four-person scramble.

Dinner will be prepared by Gourmet Alley chefs. Fun activities are scheduled throughout the day.

Tickets for the June 21 tournament are on sale now online at https://gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com/.

Drink wine for charity

The Santa Clara Valley Wine Auction, hosted by the Morgan Hill Community Foundation, will take place May 4 at Clos La Chance Winery in Morgan Hill.

The wine auction is an annual fundraiser for the Community Foundation. The event brings together the local community and visitors to discover a unique wine and culinary experience, and to connect with and support local charitable causes. Guests will enjoy Santa Clara Valley wines and curated bites from local vendors. Attendees may even bring home one-of-a-kind auction items featured in silent and live auctions at the event.

A special VIP experience is available for those who want to enjoy early event access, an exclusive selection of local reserve wines, barrel tasting and appetizers.

Proceeds from the May 4 auction will benefit local nonprofits and wineries.

VIP admission tickets (doors open at 5pm) cost $150. General admission tickets (doors open at 6pm) cost $95. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the MH Community Foundation’s website at https://www.morganhillcf.org/events/santa-clara-valley-wine-auction.

Panthers defeat Sugar Skulls

Quarterback Felix Harper came off the bench to lead the Bay Area Panthers to 30 second-half points in a 44-31 win over the Tucson Sugar Skulls to keep the defending IFL champions undefeated.

The Panthers (3-0) led 14-10 at halftime before Harper came in to complete 8 of 11 passes for 93 yards and a 30-yard scoring throw to JT Stokes, says a press release from the Morgan Hill-based Panthers. Harper added 18 yards on the ground with three rushing touchdowns.

“With Felix going in the second half, it shows we have two really good quarterbacks,” said Bay Area Head Coach Rob Keefe. “It’s a great problem to have. There’s competition every single week with every position group and we believe competition breeds success. And what makes it even more special is that both quarterbacks support each other, no matter who’s in the game.”

In the loss for Tucson (1-2), Mylik Mitchell ended the day 10-21 for 117 yards with three touchdowns plus 48 rushing and a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth.

The Panthers have won eight straight games going back to last year’s title run and host undefeated San Diego (4-0) on April 20 at the SAP Center at 6:05pm.

Visit Aromas for Garden Tour

Winter’s gone and sunny spring days prompt us to step outside and work in our gardens. Don’t worry, expert advice is near. Seven private gardens will be open to the public from 10am-4pm May 11. The Garden Tour is an opportunity to explore the green hills of Aromas, gather ideas and information from local people who put on their gloves and dig in.

Your self-guided tour begins when you buy a booklet map at the Aromas Community Grange on Rose Avenue. Try to be there at 10am if you want to see all seven gardens before 4pm. The booklet has descriptions and a picture of each unique garden to help you choose where to go. After a wet winter, all the gardens are at their vibrant best.

Our gardeners are proud of their gardens and happily share information about propagating, feeding, watering, trimming, gophers and so on. Some people specialize in bee-friendly plants, some in drought tolerant plants. Most of our gardeners grow vegetables and fruit as well as beautiful flowers.

Walking through the various gardens, you will come across working artists. Maybe you will find and decide to buy that perfect Mother’s Day gift you’ve been looking for.

Artists’ works include professional photography, stained glass, layered greeting cards, pressed flower items, little clay creatures, paintings and prints, sculpture, Jewelry and books by local authors.

Aromas sits at the corners of three counties—Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito. Coming from the north (Watsonville) or south (Hwy 101), just take Highway 129 and turn at the Rogee (Aromas) exit, cross the bridge and drive straight into town.

Contributed by Joyce Oroz