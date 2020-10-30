Applicants needed to fill Gilroy board openings

The City of Gilroy currently has 26 openings on its various boards and commissions.

Gilroy residents are encouraged to apply for the following seats:

• Arts & Culture Commission — Four seats

• Bicycle Pedestrian Commission — Two seats

• Building Board of Appeals — Two seats

• Historic Heritage Committee — Two seats

• Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Committee — Four seats

• Library Commission — Two seats

• Open Government Commission — Three seats

• Parks & Recreation Commission — Two seats

• Personnel Commission — One seat

• Physically Challenged Board of Appeals — One seat

• Planning Commission — Three seats

Applications are available online and must be received by Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 5pm.

The City Council will interview applicants the evening of Monday, Dec. 14.