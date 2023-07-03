79.8 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
July 3, 2023
Article Search
FeaturedNews

Applications due for Gilroy Youth Police Academy

By: Staff Report
9
0

The Gilroy Youth Police Academy is accepting applications through July 7.

During the academy, which runs July 31 to Aug. 4, participants will meet officers from each of the Gilroy Police Department’s specialty units; SWAT, Motors, K9, Mounted Unit and the Drone team, among others.

Students will be given a tour of the police station, communications center, the Gilroy Police Department’s jail, and patrol vehicles. Students will also receive instruction on several topics such as: patrol operations, crime scene investigations, gangs/narcotics, report writing, use of force, building searches and life lessons.

The academy class has a maximum attendance of 30 students (ninth-12th grade).

To submit an application, download the application at tinyurl.com/2kjn3da9 and email it to Sgt. Lamonte Toney at [email protected] or drop it off at the Gilroy Police Department lobby.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
926FollowersFollow
2,581FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Recent Christopher High grad Cloey Turiello signs letter of intent to...

Robert Rivas sworn in as California Assembly speaker