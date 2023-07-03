Applications due for Gilroy Youth Police Academy

The Gilroy Youth Police Academy is accepting applications through July 7.

During the academy, which runs July 31 to Aug. 4, participants will meet officers from each of the Gilroy Police Department’s specialty units; SWAT, Motors, K9, Mounted Unit and the Drone team, among others.

Students will be given a tour of the police station, communications center, the Gilroy Police Department’s jail, and patrol vehicles. Students will also receive instruction on several topics such as: patrol operations, crime scene investigations, gangs/narcotics, report writing, use of force, building searches and life lessons.

The academy class has a maximum attendance of 30 students (ninth-12th grade).

To submit an application, download the application at tinyurl.com/2kjn3da9 and email it to Sgt. Lamonte Toney at [email protected] or drop it off at the Gilroy Police Department lobby.