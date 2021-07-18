good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 20, 2021
6th Street Studios & Art Center Director Abby Rose Bettencourt (left) and founder Emily McEwan-Upright view the artwork of “Rising as a Community,” which runs through July 31 at the center. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Art center hosts group show, prepares for first-ever gala

By: Staff Report
23
0

6th Street Studios & Art Center is showcasing the work of 12 local artists in “Rising as a Community.”

The exhibit runs through July 31 at 64 West Sixth St. in downtown Gilroy.

Artists working in oil, acrylic, photography and other media have come together to create work that focuses on resiliency after more than a year of social distancing and other public health measures during the pandemic.

6th Street Studios also continues to hold its yard sales on the second Sunday of the month, as well as Art Markets on the last Sunday of the month.

Its first-ever Gala, Auction and Fundraiser will take place on Aug. 21 from 7-11pm. The event will raise funds for upcoming programs at the center.For information, visit 6thstreetartstudios.org.

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
