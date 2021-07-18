Art center hosts group show, prepares for first-ever gala

6th Street Studios & Art Center is showcasing the work of 12 local artists in “Rising as a Community.”

The exhibit runs through July 31 at 64 West Sixth St. in downtown Gilroy.

Artists working in oil, acrylic, photography and other media have come together to create work that focuses on resiliency after more than a year of social distancing and other public health measures during the pandemic.

6th Street Studios also continues to hold its yard sales on the second Sunday of the month, as well as Art Markets on the last Sunday of the month.

Its first-ever Gala, Auction and Fundraiser will take place on Aug. 21 from 7-11pm. The event will raise funds for upcoming programs at the center.For information, visit 6thstreetartstudios.org.