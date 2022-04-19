good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
58.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
April 20, 2022
Article Search
armando franco 6th street studios and art center downtown gilroy
Armando Franco describes the mural he painted alongside a group of young artists at 6th Street Studios and Art Center in downtown Gilroy. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Planting seeds for the future: Artists unveil downtown mural

By: Erik Chalhoub
54
0

A group of Gilroy artists unveiled their new mural April 15 on the side of 6th Street Studios and Art Center downtown, a work that represents the past, present and future of the Santa Clara Valley city.

Armando Franco led the work, and he was joined by local students Earl “EJ” McDonald-Luna, Brody Davis, Topazio Silva Rodriguez and Zafiro Silva Rodriguez as the mural was completed in a matter of weeks.

In 2021, SV Creates solicited submissions for the mural, which was sponsored by Blue Shield. The theme of the mural is, ”What does a Healthy Gilroy Mean to You?” 

6th Street Studios founder Emily McEwan-Upright said she was thrilled to have the mural on the building at 64 West Sixth St., as it fits the organization’s mission perfectly.

“This project is really special to me, because the whole goal of this space is to make art accessible to everyone,” she said.

The images in the mural are centered in downtown Gilroy, which Franco said represents revitalization. 

Showcasing the past is a representation of Casey Tibbs and horse Warpaint, an iconic statue that once adorned the Hall’s building at the corner of Sixth and Monterey streets.

A large circus tree from Gilroy Gardens stands near the center, while a DeLorean vehicle from the “Back to the Future” flicks is shown hovering near Old City Hall.

Zafiro Silva Rodriguez Earl “EJ” McDonald-Luna Brody Davis 6th street studios and art center downtown gilroy
Zafiro Silva Rodriguez (from left), Earl “EJ” McDonald-Luna and Brody Davis were among the artists of the project. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Sprinkled throughout the mural are seeds and holes in a garden, which Franco said is a central theme for the mural.

“It’s about planting seeds,” he said. “What kind of seeds are we planting now for our future? That’s what the message is for everyone in the community. Think about what actions we’re doing and what kind of seeds we are planting for our community.”

Franco said the artists used images that encompass all generations, including veterans, young people, seniors and the family-friendly Gilroy Gardens. The DeLorean, he noted, is something that all generations can relate to.

“I hope this mural not only inspires everyone to be conscious of what we’re doing today for our community, but also to promote the arts,” Franco said. “There’s so much vibrancy, so much potential in our community.”

The ribbon cutting event, which took place during 6th Street Studios’ monthly Third Friday Art Walk, also included some words by City Councilmembers Zach Hilton and Carol Marques and representatives of SV Creates and Blue Shield.

Hilton said providing opportunities for young people such as the mural project is important for the city’s future, as 38% of Gilroy’s population is 24 years old or younger.

“Today we are here to unveil a mural by Armando Franco and his Gilroy youth cohort that represents the voice of the Gilroy youth and reflects a vision for a healthy Gilroy community, while recognizing its diversity,” he said. “We need youth representation in all parts of our community, including government decisions.”

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,644FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Gilroy native Eric De La Cerda realizes dream, signs with Earthquakes...

Woman killed in Gilroy in 1993 identified as Oregon mother