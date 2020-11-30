good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 1, 2020
A portion of the former Orchard Supply Hardware's parking lot could soon house O'Reilly Auto Parts. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Auto parts store eyed for former OSH parking lot

Gilroy Planning Commission to consider property split Dec. 3

By: Erik Chalhoub
An O’Reilly Auto Parts store is planned to take over a portion of the former Orchard Supply Hardware parking lot at the corner of East Tenth and Alexander streets.

The Gilroy Planning Commission will consider recommending a split of the property Dec. 3 that will allow the new store to move forward. The city council will make the final decision at a future meeting.

The 35,626-square-foot building on the property, built in 1984, has remained vacant since Orchard Supply Hardware closed in 2014.

The parking lot most recently housed overflow inventory from the South County auto dealerships, but were removed earlier this year following the dealerships’ closure.

According to a report by Senior Planner Kraig Tambornini, a building permit for a 7,022-square-foot O’Reilly Auto Parts has been filed. The permit requires the more than four-acre property to be split into two, with the new store being constructed on a nearly one-acre portion near the intersection of East Tenth and Alexander streets.

Erik Chalhoub

