Auto parts store eyed for former OSH parking lot

An O’Reilly Auto Parts store is planned to take over a portion of the former Orchard Supply Hardware parking lot at the corner of East Tenth and Alexander streets.

The Gilroy Planning Commission will consider recommending a split of the property Dec. 3 that will allow the new store to move forward. The city council will make the final decision at a future meeting.

The 35,626-square-foot building on the property, built in 1984, has remained vacant since Orchard Supply Hardware closed in 2014.

The parking lot most recently housed overflow inventory from the South County auto dealerships, but were removed earlier this year following the dealerships’ closure.

According to a report by Senior Planner Kraig Tambornini, a building permit for a 7,022-square-foot O’Reilly Auto Parts has been filed. The permit requires the more than four-acre property to be split into two, with the new store being constructed on a nearly one-acre portion near the intersection of East Tenth and Alexander streets.