Best casinos near Gilroy

More and more Americans are jumping on the trend of online gambling. Even in California, gambling enthusiasts are turning to online platforms to play their favorite casino games. From online poker to slots, these sites offer wide game rosters and more convenience than traditional casinos.

However, if you want to feel the excitement of playing in a physical casino around Gilroy, there are plenty of options to explore. With that said, let’s check out the best casinos near the Garlic Capital of the World.

We can’t open this list with anything other than Gilroy’s own Garlic City Casino. Located at 8630 San Ysidro Ave #100, the place is your go-to gaming option while in Gilroy.

At the Garlic City Casino, you can play Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, No Bust 21st Century Blackjack, Pai Gow Tiles and more. The casino is open 24/7 and hosts tournaments every Wednesday and Sunday at 11am.

While playing, you can order something from its Garlic City Restaurant which offers a collection of American, Asian and Mexican flavors.

The next casino we’ll mention is the Bankers Casino in Salinas. Situated at 111 Monterey Street, this place is one of the best poker rooms to visit near Gilroy. The casino is located right next to Maya Cinemas and finding it shouldn’t be difficult. It has a large parking lot that accommodates around 50 vehicles and there’s also a large parking garage across the street.

The casino offers a wide variety of gaming options including Texas Hold’em poker, Spanish 21, Omaha, EZ Baccarat and more. It is equipped with 9-player tables with clean commit lines. Four of the available tables also have Shufflemaster shuffling machines.

If you want to have a meal or drink, the Bankers Casino Restaurant, conveniently located within the venue, offers a great dining experience. Its extended menu of delicious meals is available up to 1am. You also can order something from its Player’s Menu and enjoy table-side dining without having to leave your game.

Under California law, smoking in Bankers Casino isn’t allowed but players can use the back door to get to the parking lot when they want to have a cigarette. The door is kept closed so that the smoke doesn’t bother non-smokers.

Next on our list of best casinos near Gilroy is the Monterey Casino a.k.a. the Marina Club Casino. The venue is situated close to the beautiful Marina shoreline, at 204 Carmel Ave, just about a 40-minute drive from Gilroy. It’s a 24-hour establishment and you can play if you happen to visit the city at night.

The Monterey Casino has a reputation for being one of the friendliest places to play poker in the area and for offering amazing bonuses to players.

Here, you can play No Bust Century 21st Blackjack and enjoy the casino’s lucrative Buster Bet Bonus program. It’s designed as a side bet you can place in addition to playing your hand.

The casino also promotes responsible gaming, dedicating a section of its website to it and ensuring that anyone who visits its cardroom has an enjoyable time.

If you want to pay a visit to San Jose, there are plenty of local casinos to check out with Casino M8trix at the top of the list. Located at 1887 Matrix Blvd, this 8-story casino offers several tables for games. The casino is open 24/7 and is considered to be one of the best gaming hubs in San Jose.

You can order cocktails and American, Asian, Mexican and Italian dishes directly from the gaming floor as tableside dining is available at all of its gaming tables. The building’s restaurants also offer daily Happy Hours when you can order half-priced, $5 beers, and more.

M8trix Casino also offers a tutorial series called Casino M8trix Card Academy. It was designed by professionals and aims to help table game players improve their skills.

For tribal casinos with all sorts of gaming options, you may have to travel a bit longer with the closest options near Gilroy being San Pablo Lytton Casino in San Pablo, Table Mountain Casino Resort in Friant, and Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino in Coursegold.