good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
August 19, 2022
Article Search
electronic billboard concept highway 101 automall parkway outfront media
Outfront Media’s proposed electronic billboard on Automall Parkway is shown in this concept rendering.
FeaturedNews

Billboard proposal is in early stages

Public invited to comment on study by Sept. 6

By: Erik Chalhoub
15
0

A proposed 75-foot electronic billboard along Highway 101 would have less than significant impacts on the environment, a report concluded.

The public is invited to comment on the report and the proposed update to the city’s sign ordinance by Sept. 6 at 5pm.

In late 2020, the Gilroy City Council directed staff to update the city’s code related to signs, which has various height and text restrictions for those located near the freeway.

Outfront Media’s proposal to the city prompted the discussion. The company, on behalf of landowner Mike Conrotto, seeks to construct an electronic billboard that reaches 75 feet tall, positioned on the 6400 block of Automall Parkway, which is currently used for truck trailer parking.

The display on the sign would not be allowed to change more often than every eight seconds, according to a study completed by FirstCarbon Solutions, while an illuminated “Welcome to Gilroy” sign would be installed at the top of the column above the billboard.

The draft ordinance under review would permit two electronic billboards in the city, and only within 600 feet of Highways 101 and 152, in zoning districts that cover the Gilroy Premium Outlets and shopping centers around Camino Arroyo.

The study considered various factors, such as aesthetics, cultural resources and air quality, and determined that there would not be any “significant effects” from the project.

To view the report, visit bit.ly/3QLbdCp.

Comments in writing must be received by 5pm on Sept. 6 and should be directed to Cindy McCormick, at [email protected], or mailed to City of Gilroy, Planning Division (Attn: Cindy McCormick), 7351 Rosanna Street, Gilroy, CA 95020.

The billboard proposal is still in its early stages. If the study is adopted by the city council at a future date, the new electronic billboard ordinance would then have to be approved by the council before Outfront Media seeks permits from various agencies, including the city and Caltrans. 

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Rotarians organize supply drive as school year begins

Erik Chalhoub -
Shortly after lunch during their weekly meeting on Aug....
News

Local Scene: Fentanyl awareness event

Staff Report -
Event provides resources on fentanyl, other opioids The Santa Clara...
News

Printmaker brings ‘Americana’ works to Gilroy

Staff Report -
“Our Americana,” a solo show by Atlanta, Ga.-based artist...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,422FansLike
870FollowersFollow
2,653FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
rotary club of gilroy community solutions backpack drive tony kranz

Rotarians organize supply drive as school year begins

Local Scene: Fentanyl awareness event