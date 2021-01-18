Blood drive scheduled Jan. 20 in Gilroy

Gilroy CHP will host a community blood drive with Stanford Blood Center from noon to 5pm on Jan. 20 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 74 W. Sixth St. in Gilroy.

Walk-in availability may be limited, so donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting bit.ly/gcbd120 or by calling 888.723.7831. Donors will be required to wear a mask.

“Our partner hospitals are in the process of rescheduling elective surgeries that had previously been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Clayton Toller, Stanford Blood Center Account Manager. “In order to help meet patients’ increasing need for blood products at this time, we are working within social distancing guidelines to schedule new mobile blood drives. It’s the blood that we have readily available that allows us to save a life at a moment’s notice, so we’re urging the local community to please consider donating at the Gilroy Community Blood Drive. All it takes is about an hour of your time, and you can help save the lives of up to three patients with a single donation.”

In preparation for their donation, donors are advised to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with their donor ID. First-time donors or returning donors without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo identification.

Donors with all blood types are always welcomed and appreciated, but there’s always a need for type O blood. O negative donors are universal donors, (meaning anyone can receive O- blood no matter their type,) and O- is often used for trauma and pediatric patients.

Everyone who donates will get a coupon for a free pint of Baskin-Robbins ice cream.