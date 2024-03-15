A man’s body was discovered during an investigation into a recreational vehicle fire early March 14 in Gilroy, police said.

The man’s remains were found by detectives in the RV after crews extinguished the blaze in an alleyway in the 7200 block of Rosanna Street, according to Gilroy police.

Firefighters responded about 6:30am to the fire, which burned both the RV and the rear of a nearby building.

The man’s name was not released. Police are working with arson investigators to determine what led to the fire.

Some neighbors were evacuated as a safety precaution while crews battled the blaze.

Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to contact Gilroy Police Detective Jason Greathead at 408.846.0373. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at 408.846.0330.

