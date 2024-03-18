California Highway Patrol Lt. Erica Elias, a veteran officer and alumnus of Hollister High School and Gavilan College, has been named the first female Commander of the Gilroy Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility since it was founded in 1985.

“Erica is ecstatic to give back to the community where she was raised,” says a press release from the CHP.

Elias attended the CHP academy in 1999, and brings nearly 25 years of law enforcement experience to the CVEF on U.S. 101 just north of Masten Avenue. Elias began her new post on March 1, the beginning of Women’s History Month.

“If I can do this profession as a first generation, born in the USA of Mexican parents—my first language was Spanish—then anyone can do this,” Elias said.

Elias’ favorite CHP community outreach program is the El Protector Program, in which she can educate the Spanish speaking community on the laws in California, says the press release.

As the new commander of the Gilroy CVEF—which includes scales that commercial trucks are required to stop for—Elias will help educate commercial drivers through the Commercial Industry Education Program, and the inspection of farm labor vehicles and passenger vehicles, says the press release.