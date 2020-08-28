Body of Gilroy man found in Lake Tahoe

The body of a Gilroy man who went missing after swimming in Lake Tahoe was found Aug. 27.

South Lake Tahoe Police confirmed with area media outlets that K9 cadaver dogs and a remote underwater vehicle located 25-year-old Ian Morlang’s body near Lily Beach, between the Tahoe Keys Marina and Lakeview Avenue.

South Lake Tahoe Police began its search at 5pm Aug. 25 when its marine unit responded to a sail boat that saved two people from the water, but a third boater was missing.

Ian Morlang is shown playing football for Gilroy High School in 2012. File photo

According to police, the three people had rented a boat from the Tahoe Keys Marina and went swimming off of their boat near Lily Beach. Currents, and wind, moved the boat away from the three and separated the people. The two rescued people were wearing life jackets, but Morlang was not, police said.

The couple told investigators Morlang went under the water and wasn’t seen again.

South Lake Tahoe Police initiated a search and rescue operation, with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Tahoe Douglas Fire, South Tahoe Fire Rescue and CalStar medical helicopter.

They searched until sunset and then the Coast Guard and Navy rescue helicopter from Fallon Naval Base continued the search through the night.