October 14, 2022
Gilroy Police school resource officer
NewsCrimeFeatured

Bomb threats at two Gilroy schools unfounded

By: Staff Report
Gilroy school officials grappled with threats at two high schools on Oct. 13, but both went unfounded. 

At about 9:30am, Gilroy police school resource officers were informed of a possible bomb threat that had been circulated through electronic messaging at Gilroy High School. The threat was not specific to the school or exact location.

A search of the school was conducted with the assistance of a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s explosive detection K-9 officer. No explosive devices were located, and the incident was determined to be a hoax.

Then, at about 1pm, officers were informed of another possible bomb threat, this time at Christopher High School. A similar message had been circulated through electronic messaging at Gilroy High School. But again, police said the threat was not specific to the school or exact location. 

A search of Christopher High School was conducted with the assistance of a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s explosive detection K-9 officer. No explosive devices were located, and the incident was also determined to be a hoax.

Both incidents are being investigated by the Gilroy Police Department. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Ofc. Dustin Odell at 408.846.0403, or Ofc. Andrew Lopez at 408.846.0324. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the police department’s tip line at 408.846.0330. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Your Local Newspaper
