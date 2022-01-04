good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 3, 2022
burrito run downtown gilroy motorcycles monterey street
Bikers fill downtown Gilroy on New Year’s Day for the annual Burrito Run, a tradition that brings riders from all across the state to eat downtown. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Photos: Burrito Run rings in the New Year

By: Erik Chalhoub
Hungry motorcyclists from Gilroy and beyond convened downtown to support local restaurants during the annual Burrito Run on Jan. 1.

The New Year’s Day tradition’s roots stem back about 40 years ago, when a small group of bikers stopped at Cielito Lindo for a bite to eat. The riders returned year after year with more of their friends, and now the Burrito Run draws an estimated few thousand to downtown throughout New Year’s Day.

Bikers filled the sidewalks and streets, checking out each other’s rides, while some restaurants, including Cielito Lindo, had extra seats outside to accommodate the increased business.

burrito run downtown gilroy motorcycles monterey street
A rider rolls past the Cielito Lindo restaurant on Monterey Street, where the Burrito Run tradition began about four decades ago. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
burrito run downtown gilroy motorcycles monterey street
Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub

