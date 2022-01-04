Photos: Burrito Run rings in the New Year

Hungry motorcyclists from Gilroy and beyond convened downtown to support local restaurants during the annual Burrito Run on Jan. 1.

The New Year’s Day tradition’s roots stem back about 40 years ago, when a small group of bikers stopped at Cielito Lindo for a bite to eat. The riders returned year after year with more of their friends, and now the Burrito Run draws an estimated few thousand to downtown throughout New Year’s Day.

Bikers filled the sidewalks and streets, checking out each other’s rides, while some restaurants, including Cielito Lindo, had extra seats outside to accommodate the increased business.

A rider rolls past the Cielito Lindo restaurant on Monterey Street, where the Burrito Run tradition began about four decades ago. Photo: Erik Chalhoub