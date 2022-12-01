good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 2, 2022
battaglia ranch christmas tree jenny ching
Jenny Ching of Gilroy searches for the right Noble fir tree Nov. 29 at Battaglia Ranch in San Martin. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
It’s the busiest time of the season for Battaglia Ranch

By: Erik Chalhoub
It’s been 55 years since the Battaglia brothers first started selling Christmas trees, originally in San Jose and later in their current spot in San Martin.

As such, they’ve got the process down pat. On Nov. 29, a few days after Thanksgiving weekend, what Paul Battaglia estimates is their busiest time of the season, a crew of workers was busy unloading a semi truck filled with cut trees from Oregon, while others were set up in the various flocking stations, and still more were armed with chainsaws trimming the stumps to prepare the trees for the stands.

A gift shop was brimmed to the ceiling with snow globes, garlands and other festive holiday decor.

Battaglia, standing right in the middle of it all, gave a succinct reason for why he does what he does, for so long. 

“It’s a tradition,” he said.

battaglia ranch christmas tree
Workers at Battaglia Ranch unload fresh trees. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
battaglia ranch christmas tree jonathan dunlap
Jonathan Dunlap flocks a Christmas tree at Battaglia Ranch. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

Located at 13580 Murphy Ave., the 20-acre property, prominently visible from passing motorists on Highway 101, includes countless trees, both pre-cut and in the ground. 

Available for purchase are trees of many varieties, including Douglas fir, pine, Fraser fir, Nordmann fir and others.

Battaglia added that the trees range in size from two feet tall all the way to 16 feet, with the six- to eight-footers being the top sellers.

He noted that the recent rains just before harvest time did wonders for the trees, which responded well to the wet weather after being mired in drought.

Battaglia Ranch is open through Dec. 22. Concessions, a train ride and other attractions round out the property.

For information, visit battagliaranch.com.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Support Local Journalism
