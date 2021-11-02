CalFire to conduct controlled burns in Coe Park

CalFire will be conducting a series of controlled burns over the coming months in Henry W. Coe State Park in an effort to reduce fuels and preserve the diversity of vegetation within the park.

The burning will begin Nov. 1 and last through April 30, 2022 in the Manzanita Point area of the park, says a press release from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Piles of vegetation will be burned during appropriate weather windows during these dates.

“Not all piles will be burned at once and it may take multiple days and multiple good weather windows to consume all the piles,” says the CalFire press release.

Smoke may be seen from Morgan Hill and Gilroy during the controlled burns, authorities said.

Over the past year, Coe Park staff, in conjunction with the California Conservation Corps, has been overseeing a project focused on the health of the ponderosa pine populations. Treatments were conducted to reduce fuels from around ponderosa pines, while maintaining the “iconic plant diversity of Manzanita Point,” says the press release.

Fuel treatments included both chipping and construction of burn piles.

Crews created about 280 piles to burn during the project, CalFire said.

The Manzanita Point Group Campground will have limited closures while burning is in progress. The upper section of the China Hole Trail may also have temporary closures when piles are being burned near the trail.

Henry W. Coe is located east of Morgan Hill and Gilroy. It is the largest state park in northern California.

For the most up to date information on closures, contact the Henry W. Coe visitor Center at 408.779.2728.