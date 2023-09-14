57 F
Gilroy
September 14, 2023
FeaturedNews

Caltrain expands South County service

Fourth train adds later departure time

By: Staff Report
Caltrain has added a fourth train from South County to San Francisco on the weekdays, following a survey earlier this summer that found commuters wanted more options to ditch their vehicles.

The new service times begin Sept. 25.

The trains will depart from the Gilroy Transit Center, 7250 Monterey St., weekdays at 5:52am, 6:29am, 6:50am and 7:29am. In San Martin, departure times will be 6:01am, 6:38am, 6:59am and 7:38am, while Morgan Hill trains leave at 6:07am, 6:44am, 7:05am and 7:44am.

The trains will return to Gilroy at 5:19pm, 5:40pm, 6:17pm and 6:40pm.

Caltrain, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, and the cities of Gilroy and Morgan Hill distributed a survey in June about the service expansion plans that netted more than 1,500 responses.

Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley said prior to the expansion, weekday service in Gilroy was limited to three, and sometimes two, trains.

“We are ecstatic about the expansion of weekday Caltrain service from Gilroy and Morgan Hill to San Francisco,” she said. “This enhancement to a four-train schedule will provide our residents with more convenient and reliable transit options, reducing congestion on our roads and contributing to a greener, more sustainable future. While we are not yet where we’d like to be, it’s a significant step forward in making Gilroy and Morgan Hill even more connected to the job growth of the wider Bay Area, fostering economic growth that includes south Santa Clara County, and improving the quality of life for our communities.”

Jeff Gee, chair of the Caltrain Board of Directors, said Caltrain will “soon offer the best rail service South County has ever seen.”

“We want to make sure that everyone can take advantage of all the benefits Caltrain has to offer, and with this fourth train, residents all over South County can find out for themselves,” he said.

Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner called the addition of the fourth train “both a short-term and long-term victory for South County residents.” 

“A lot of credit goes to those staff members from Morgan Hill and Gilroy who have remained committed to seeing this day come to fruition,” he said. “My sincerest gratitude to the Caltrain and VTA Board and staff for their part in bringing this fourth train to South County. Generating more connectivity options to other Bay Area locations through mass transit positively impacts our environment. Caltrain’s vision and efforts toward electrification will be an additional benefit by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

For a schedule of times, visit caltrain.com/southcounty.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
