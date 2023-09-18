66.4 F
September 19, 2023
News

Man on electric skateboard fatally struck in Gilroy

By: Staff Report
A man was struck and killed Saturday night in Gilroy.  

Officers responded around 9pm to First Street between Wren and Kern avenues after receiving several 911 calls about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.  

Police found a 34-year-old man at the scene suffering from major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Investigators believe that the man was in the roadway on an electrically powered skateboard just before he was hit. The driver of the vehicle that struck him remained on the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.  

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to reach out to Gilroy Police Sgt. Michael McMahon at 408.846.0350 or [email protected].  

Staff Report
Support Local Journalism
