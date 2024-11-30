Caltrans this week reminded motorists to expect an increase in traffic on the Central Coast during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

With wet and cold weather in the forecast in the days before and after the Nov. 28 holiday, Caltrans in a press release asked motorists to remember the following safety tips:

• Drive slower in rainy, foggy, icy and windy conditions. Motorists should be aware that spot flooding may occur at any time along the roadway.

• Slow down and/or move over when highway workers, law enforcement or tow truck drivers are working on or near the roadway.

• Be aware of electronic message boards and other road signs with information on incidents, changing road conditions, lane closures or detours.

• Make sure that your vehicle’s brakes, windshield wiper blades and tires are in good condition. Motorists should also inspect vehicle head and taillights for maximum visibility.

• Call 911 to report any incidents or hazardous roadway conditions.

Caltrans added its crews will suspend all non-emergency roadwork along the Central Coast from 12pm Nov. 27 until 11:59pm Dec. 1.

However, Caltrans crews and CHP officers are prepared to respond 24/7 to any flooding, traffic incidents or other emergencies that may affect the state highway system, the press release added.