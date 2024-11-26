Shoppers, businesses gear up for holidays in Gilroy

From the downtown core to the Premium Outlets to Gilroy Crossing on the southeast side of town, businesses and shoppers all over Gilroy are preparing to begin the busy winter holiday shopping season after recovering from their Thanksgiving feast.

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association are teaming up to promote local stores and businesses on Nov. 30 for the 15th annual Small Business Saturday. The promotion encourages residents and visitors to “shop small” and support local family owned businesses during the holidays, according to a statement from the chamber.

As part of the promotion, the chamber will give away free shopping bags, coffee and cookies for the first 50 guests who show up at the chamber’s downtown office, from 9-11am Nov. 30. The chamber’s office is located at 7471 Monterey Street.

A number of downtown Gilroy businesses will also offer special discounts and other promotions throughout the day.

“We’re so fortunate here in Gilroy to have a thriving business community and a historic downtown district that includes many unique shops, well-stocked antique stores, restaurants and more,” said Jane Howard, Gilroy Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Manager. “Shopping and dining here helps support the local economy and hard working families in our community. That’s why we’re looking forward to welcoming shoppers on Nov. 30—and throughout the holiday season!”

Small Business Saturday was founded in 2010 by American Express. Over the years, the event has helped generate more than $200 billion in sales at small, locally-owned businesses across the globe. Small Business Saturday was started as a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which have traditionally been dominated by big box retail and online stores, the local chamber noted in a press release.

Not all shoppers are expected to ditch the deals that big box stores offer on Black Friday, when holiday unofficially begins every year throughout the U.S. The Gilroy Premium Outlets are typically a bustling scene beginning early in the morning every Friday after Thanksgiving.

This year, shoppers at the outlets—located just off the intersection of Highway 101 and Leavesley Road—might notice three new stores that recently opened. Those new stores are Gap Factory clothing store, O’Neill surfing and swimming apparel and CEFCU Credit Union.

“With over 110 notable brands, the property continues its unwavering commitment to introduce new retail experiences to Santa Clara County and consistently evolve to meet the needs of both locals and tourists,” Gilroy Premium Outlets spokesperson Amber Wong said in a press release.