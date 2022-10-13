Celestial Trading earns top marks in Best of Gilroy awards

The vibe instantly shifts when one steps through the front door of Celestial Trading in downtown Gilroy.

An aroma of burning incense immediately hits the senses, while the sound of running water from a miniature fountain and large displays of colorful crystals, necklaces, bracelets and more create a soothing atmosphere that leaves the hustle and bustle of everyday life behind.

It’s the crystals that give off this energy, metaphysical healers say, with various types believed to provide a certain effect for health, and maybe even for wealth.

Celestial Trading owners Paulo and Denise Paredes, 65 Fifth St., opened the store in June 2021. What started off as a place for Denise to share her growing collection of crystals with others has turned into a hub not only for the metaphysical, complete with regular tarot card readings and products such as incense, sage and herbs, but also for local entrepreneurs to sell their wares that include jewelry, oils, soaps and more.

Readers of the Gilroy Dispatch have taken notice, voting Celestial Trading as the Best New Retail Store, Best Gifts/Specialty Shop and Best Jewelry Store in the annual Best of Gilroy awards. The 2022 winners are unveiled in this week’s Dispatch.

Paulo Paredes said the recognition was completely unexpected. But maybe it’s not entirely surprising, based on customer feedback.

“We have had a tremendous response to our opening from the local community,” he said. “Our customers always say, ‘We’re glad you guys opened in Gilroy’ and ‘Gilroy needed a store like this.’”

Celestial Trading offers a large variety of crystals said to have various positive effects on their holder. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

As longtime Gilroyans, Paredes said they wanted to open a metaphysical store in the city where they live, citing their popularity in cities such as San Jose and Santa Cruz, but there was a dearth of options in South County.

Customers stop by from all walks of life, he noted. Some maybe want more luck, while others might be struggling with an issue in their life.

“We try to provide them with some guidance,” Paredes said.

The crystals are sourced from all over the world, he said, adding that he and his wife will meet with each vendor personally to pick up items.

The Best of Gilroy recognition should help bolster the store’s profile and grow its customer base.

“We still get people that have never heard of us, even in Gilroy,” Paredes said. “We want people around town to know that we are here.”

Celestial Trading, 65 Fifth St., is open Monday-Friday from 11am to 7pm, Saturday from 11am to 6pm and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. For information, visit celestialtrading.us.