good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
76.2 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
October 14, 2022
Article Search
celestial trading lauryn breeding downtown gilroy
Lauryn Breeding stands among the crystals, tapestries, sculptures and more that make up Celestial Trading in downtown Gilroy. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
NewsBusinessFeatured

Celestial Trading earns top marks in Best of Gilroy awards

By: Erik Chalhoub
28
0

The vibe instantly shifts when one steps through the front door of Celestial Trading in downtown Gilroy.

An aroma of burning incense immediately hits the senses, while the sound of running water from a miniature fountain and large displays of colorful crystals, necklaces, bracelets and more create a soothing atmosphere that leaves the hustle and bustle of everyday life behind. 

It’s the crystals that give off this energy, metaphysical healers say, with various types believed to provide a certain effect for health, and maybe even for wealth.

Celestial Trading owners Paulo and Denise Paredes, 65 Fifth St., opened the store in June 2021. What started off as a place for Denise to share her growing collection of crystals with others has turned into a hub not only for the metaphysical, complete with regular tarot card readings and products such as incense, sage and herbs, but also for local entrepreneurs to sell their wares that include jewelry, oils, soaps and more.

Readers of the Gilroy Dispatch have taken notice, voting Celestial Trading as the Best New Retail Store, Best Gifts/Specialty Shop and Best Jewelry Store in the annual Best of Gilroy awards. The 2022 winners are unveiled in this week’s Dispatch.

Paulo Paredes said the recognition was completely unexpected. But maybe it’s not entirely surprising, based on customer feedback.

“We have had a tremendous response to our opening from the local community,” he said. “Our customers always say, ‘We’re glad you guys opened in Gilroy’ and ‘Gilroy needed a store like this.’”

celestial trading crystals downtown gilroy
Celestial Trading offers a large variety of crystals said to have various positive effects on their holder. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

As longtime Gilroyans, Paredes said they wanted to open a metaphysical store in the city where they live, citing their popularity in cities such as San Jose and Santa Cruz, but there was a dearth of options in South County.

Customers stop by from all walks of life, he noted. Some maybe want more luck, while others might be struggling with an issue in their life.

“We try to provide them with some guidance,” Paredes said.

The crystals are sourced from all over the world, he said, adding that he and his wife will meet with each vendor personally to pick up items.

The Best of Gilroy recognition should help bolster the store’s profile and grow its customer base.

“We still get people that have never heard of us, even in Gilroy,” Paredes said. “We want people around town to know that we are here.”

Celestial Trading, 65 Fifth St., is open Monday-Friday from 11am to 7pm, Saturday from 11am to 6pm and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. For information, visit celestialtrading.us.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Bomb threats at two Gilroy schools unfounded

Staff Report -
Gilroy school officials grappled with threats at two high...
Christopher High School

GHS, CHS field hockey teams thrive once again, and this year the Mustangs are poised for a CCS semifinal or finals run

Emanuel Lee -
For the past couple of years, the Christopher High...
News

Local Scene: Downtown survey; college readiness event

Staff Report -
Downtown survey now live The City of Gilroy is seeking...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,422FansLike
874FollowersFollow
2,646FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
Gilroy Police school resource officer

Bomb threats at two Gilroy schools unfounded

GHS, CHS field hockey teams thrive once again, and this year...