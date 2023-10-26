56.3 F
Gilroy
October 27, 2023
Standing in front of her artwork, Xinpei Lu shakes hands with Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen during an event celebrating the expansion of the Mariposas Resiliency Center in Gilroy on Oct. 24. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
South County center for violence survivors expands services

By: Erik Chalhoub
When the Gilroy Strong Resiliency Center opened its office inside The Neon Exchange in downtown Gilroy in January 2020, it was originally meant to serve those traumatized by the mass shooting during the final hours of the 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival.

But when survivors affected by many other types of violence, not just from the shooting, began walking through its doors seeking help, the center’s Program Manager Sylvia Mata Amaral said more had to be done to provide the needed support.

In July of this year, the center, operated by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, received a trauma recovery center grant through the California Victim Compensation Board to allow it to provide support services to victims of all violent crime in Santa Clara County.

To commemorate its expansion, officials gathered Oct. 24 at The Neon Exchange to unveil the newly rebranded Mariposas Resiliency Center.

The center provides services in English and Spanish including counseling, criminal justice advocacy and case management services such as assistance locating housing, employment, education and other basic needs. 

“We hope survivors can use our services to heal, transform and soar once more,” Mata Amaral said.

mariposas resiliency center brownell middle school choir
Director Laurie Avey (right) leads the Brownell Middle School Choir in a performance of “Two Oruguitas.” Photo: Erik Chalhoub

“Mariposas,” which is Spanish for butterflies, are showcased in the center’s logo, meant to represent the three young people who were killed in the 2019 shooting: Stephen Romero, Keyla Salazar and Trevor Irby.

The event also celebrated the high school winners of the “Justice For All” art contest. Butterflies and resilience were the theme of this year’s art contest, and according to the DA’s Office, the response broke the record for entries. More than 140 students from throughout the county created art to decorate the center.

Yerba Buena High School student Pauline Nguyen received first place and $1,500 for her piece, while Cupertino High School student Xinpei Lu finished second with a $1,000 check.

To kick off the brief ceremony, the Brownell Middle School Choir performed “Two Oruguitas.”

“Resiliency is not just a powerful individual quality. When people are hurt or traumatized, Santa Clara County does not close its doors,” DA Jeff Rosen said. “We open doors to help. This South Bay center is opening to support our spirit and our strength.”

The Mariposas Resiliency Center, located inside The Neon Exchange at 7365 Monterey St., is open 9am-6pm, Monday through Friday. For information, call 408.209.8356 or email [email protected].

mariposas resiliency center pauline nguyen
Pauline Nguyen speaks about her work, which received first place in the “Justice For All” art contest. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

