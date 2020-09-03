Child dies in San Martin traffic accident

A toddler died last weekend after he was struck by a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway in San Martin, according to authorities.

About 3:37pm Aug. 29, a 37-year-old woman was driving a 2008 Ford on the 13700 block of Llagas Avenue. The woman was backing the vehicle out of a residential driveway at a speed of about 5 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was unable to see a 1-year-old boy who had walked from the home to the driveway, police said. The child was behind the Ford as the driver was backing out, and the vehicle struck the child.

The residents immediately called 911 and began CPR on the boy, police said.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene shortly after the accident. The toddler was transported by ambulance to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where he died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision, according to CHP.

Police do not think drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, and the driver was not cited. CHP Officer Michael Sakamoto said the accident is still under investigation.