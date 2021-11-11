good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 11, 2021
covid-19 vaccine clinic south county annex santa clara county office of education
Photo courtesy of Santa Clara County Office of Education
Local News COVID-19

Photo: Children get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

By: Staff Report
Kayden smiles behind his mask after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine at the South County Annex in Gilroy on Nov. 7. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Nov. 2 approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. The vaccine is a two-dose series, with the second shot administered three weeks after the first. Claudia Rossi, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Education, visited the clinic, and said the goal is to vaccinate 75 percent of eligible 5- to 11-year-olds in the county by Jan. 1. “Events like this that are offered at times that are convenient for working parents will get us there,” she said. Vaccination locations and appointments can be found at sccfreevax.org.

Staff Report

