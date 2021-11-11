good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
67.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
November 11, 2021
Article Search
Photo: Dafne Cholet
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: El Roble school library benefit, new city clerk

By: Erik Chalhoub
22
0

Driving range event benefits El Roble school

El Roble Elementary School’s Day at the Driving Range, hosted by Garlic Country Driving Range, will be held Nov. 13 from 9am to 5pm.

Garlic Country Golf Range will donate all of its proceeds from the day to help support El Roble’s library renovation.

The golf range is located at 820 Las Animas Ave.

Pham appointed as next city clerk

The Gilroy City Council agreed to appoint Thai Pham as city clerk on Nov. 1, replacing Shawna Freels, who retired in April.

Pham currently serves as deputy city clerk for the City of Emeryville, a position he has held for the past three years. He has also worked for the cities of Westminster, Cerritos and Rancho Cucamonga.

The city clerk position handles elections and public records, among other administrative duties.

Pham holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from University of California, Irvine.

He is expected to start with Gilroy on Dec. 1.

Gala supports pediatric cancer research

Unravel Pediatric Cancer, a Gilroy non-profit organization founded by Libby and Tony Kranz, is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year on Nov. 13.

Proceeds from the Glitter Gala will support pediatric neuro-oncologist, Dr. Nick Vitanza and his team at Seattle Children’s Hospital, as well as Dr. Michael Koldobskiy of Johns Hopkins.

Every dollar donated will be matched up to $250,000.

The Kranzes founded Unravel in memory of their oldest daughter Jennifer, who was diagnosed in 2013 with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, an aggressive form of cancer that attacks the brain. Jennifer passed away three months later at the age of 6.

The organization works to raise awareness of the need for pediatric cancer research and the funds to support it. 

The gala takes place at Club Auto Sport, 521 Charcot Ave. in San Jose, from 6-11pm. Tickets are $150 per person. For information, visit unravelpediatriccancer.org/glittergala.

‘Shrek The Musical Jr.’ now open

The City of Gilroy Recreation Division and Little Theater Productions will present “Shrek The Musical Jr.” at the Gilroy High School Theater, 750 West Tenth St.

Showtimes are Nov. 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 at 7pm, and Nov. 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 1pm.

Admission is $15 for adults or $12 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Reservations are available at [email protected]

Theatergoers must provide proof of vaccine or a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of showtime. Masks are required in the theater.

For information, visit facebook.com/LittleTheatreProductions.

Lions Club hosting fundraising supper

The Gilroy Lions Club will host its 46th annual Omelet and Pancake Supper on Dec. 3 from 5-7:30pm at the Presbyterian Church Hall, 6000 Miller Ave.

The dinner benefits the club’s efforts to promote eyesight conservation.

Admission for adults is $12, and children 12 and under are $5.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Call for muralists

Artists and arts organizations based in Gilroy are invited to apply for $15,000 in funding to design and install a mural at the 6th Street Studios & Art Center in Gilroy. 

Presented by Blue Shield of California and SVCreates, the mural will be a voice for Gilroy’s youth and reflect a vision for a healthy Gilroy community while recognizing its diversity.

Interested artists should submit their application, including project concept, by Dec. 3. The selected artists will be notified by Dec. 15.

For information, visit bit.ly/3ocim20.

Art Walk held every third Friday

6th Street Studios & Art Center hosts an Art Walk every third Friday in downtown Gilroy from 5-8pm.

The walk features stops with artists, entertainers, musicians and more.

To join the art walk as a venue or artist, email [email protected] or call 408.206.0018.

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Christopher High School

Christopher High field hockey team’s greatest season ever ends in hard-fought CCS semifinal loss

Emanuel Lee -
Take all the motivational sports quotes and one can...
News

Photos: Gilroy salutes its veterans

Erik Chalhoub -
Dozens of people showed their support for local veterans...
COVID-19

Photo: Children get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Staff Report -
Kayden smiles behind his mask after receiving a Covid-19...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Christopher High field hockey team’s greatest season ever ends in hard-fought...

Photos: Gilroy salutes its veterans