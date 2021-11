Dozens of people showed their support for local veterans during the annual Veterans Day ceremony in downtown Gilroy on Nov. 11. Hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6309 and American Legion Post 217, the event featured the presentation of colors by the Color Guard and a rifle salute by the Honor Guard, a performance of the National Anthem by Ted Sanchez, Taps by trumpeters Tom Brozene and Jimmy Brozene, and speeches by Vietnam War veterans and others.

